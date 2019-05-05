Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, May 4, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Therese Mayville (née Hackett), Gubagraphy, Dromod, Leitrim



Therese Mayville nee Hackett, Gubagraphy, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, May 4th 2019, following an illness bravely borne in the wonderful care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her parents, Tommy and Stena, and her brother Kieran. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Paul, brother Gerard niece Linda, nephew David, father in law, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home on Monday from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in Church. House private, outside of reposing times, please. Follow direction signs to family home.

Thomas Mc Loughlin, Lecarrow, Lisserlough, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully, at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Rita, Edel, Leeanna and sons Thomas and Daryl, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Eddie and sister Sr. Brid, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Sunday evening 4 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Patrick Mc Partland, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon



Patrick Mc Partland, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Arigna, Co. Roscommon, May 4th 2019. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, daughters Mary, Breege, Patricia and Martina, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Annie, Vera and Lily, brothers Eugene and Ronan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 4.30 o’clock to 6.15 o’clock. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving 7.00 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery.

Eamon Donoghue, 22 Knockninny Park, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh & formerly Gortawee, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

May 2nd 2019 at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. Deeply regretted by Kevin, Molly, Liz-Ann, relatives & friends. Rest in peace. Removal today (Saturday) arriving at St. Ninnidh's church, Derrylin at 6:30 p.m. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11:15a.m. Burial afterwards in Ballyconnell cemetery.

Muriel Kerr, Kinlough, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Service in Rossinver Parish Church, Main Street, Kinlough, on Sunday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the old graveyard. House strictly private on day of funeral, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Rossinver Parish Church.

Jack McMahon, Rhyl, Wales, Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

It is with great sadness that we, at Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen wish to advise of the death of our dear and beloved cousin Jack McMahon at his home in Rhyl, Wales on 27th of April surrounded by his loving family. Jack, formerly of Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle will be fondly remembered as a regular visitor to Boyle and made many lasting friendships in the town and through Boyle Golf Club. Sincerest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, sons John and Micheal and daughter Angie, family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo peacefully. Funeral to take place Tuesday April 16th at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Astoria, New York, USA. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday June 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Enquiries to Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo 0719159999.

May they all Rest In Peace.