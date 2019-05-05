Death announced of former editor and managing director of Longford Leader Eugene McGee

The death has been announced this morning of former editor and managing director of the Longford Leader newspaper, Eugene McGee.

A renowned inter-county Gaelic football manager, he managed Offaly to victory over Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland Football final.

He passed away in the early hours of this morning after taking ill.

A former journalist with the Sunday Tribune and columnist with Irish Independent, he was the author of a number of books, including The GAA In My Tme in 2014.

He was in his late 70s and he is mourned by his wife Marian, daughter Linda, son Conor and family and friends.