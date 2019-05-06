More resources needed to deal with Sligo hospital staff shortages

A Fianna Fail councillor has called for extra resources to address staff shortages in Sligo University Hospital.

Cllr Keith Henry explained, “There are a number of significant concerns. Our hospital in Sligo is under staffed and over capacity. We urgently need a suite of measures to address the problems.

“There was a commitment twelve months ago to increase bed numbers in Sligo University Hospital. These beds have yet to materialise. Members of our community are left waiting on beds, chairs, or wherever else they can find a place to sit until they are seen by medical professionals.

“I know my Fianna Fáil colleagues in the Dáil have been raising these issues with the Minister for Health. I have previously raised the matter of staff shortages affecting the diabetic dietetic service at Sligo University Hospital.

"As a member of the HSE Health Forum I have seen first-hand the difficulties faced in our health service.

“I will be raising this at our forthcoming council meeting. We badly need extra resources in the hospital and the Minister should address this now before lives are put at risk,” concluded Cllr Henry.