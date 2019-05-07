Cloudy day ahead in Leitrim

Today, Tuesday will bring a few bright or short sunny spells, though overall cloudy for the day. While it will be dry in most parts, there'll be some patchy rain or drizzle at times too. Highest temperatures of 12 to 13 or 14 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain will gradually move up from the south overnight with some heavy falls. Mist and poor visibility too. Lowest temperatures 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate easterly breezes, fresh near coasts.