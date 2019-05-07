Tusla launches National Child and Family Support Week 2019 in Leitrim

Tusla - Child and Family Agency has launched National Child and Family Support Week 2019 to promote and celebrate the support services that Tusla provides to parents, children, young people and communities right across Ireland as part of its Prevention, Partnership and Family Support (PPFS) programme.

National Child and Family Support Week 2019, which follows on from a successful inaugural week in 2018, will feature special public events across Leitrim where parents and young people can find out more about services offered by Tusla, including a talk by renowned psychologist and RTE personality Dr Eddie Murphy.

Tusla, together with its funded partners, supports families all over Ireland by providing an accessible, safe and positive pathway through the different experiences that families encounter today.

This includes early-intervention support programmes, parenting support networks, and evidence-based parenting guidance, creating positive outcomes for children and young people.

National Child and Family Support Week promotes awareness of supports and services that are available to young people and families through a range of nationwide events from parenting talks to family fun days.

In Leitrim, some of the events taking place include:

Parenting; Top Tips and Tools, Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 7pm on Tuesday, May 14.

Delivered by renowned psychologist and RTE personality Eddie Murphy.

Information stands on parenting and family supports (and the chance to win a hamper!)

Wednesday, May 15, SuperValu, Ballinamore from 1.30 – 4.30pm

Thursday, May 16, Tesco, Carrick-0n-Shannon from 2 - 5pm

Friday, May 17, Laird House, Drumshanbo from 2 - 5pm.

‘Empowering Parents from the Inside Out’ Mohill Family Support Centre, Monday, May 13 from 10am- 1pm. Delivered by Nicola Erasmus.

‘The importance of and how to read with your child’ Ballinamore Library, 11am, Wednesday, May 15. Delivered by Lifestart.

Speaking about the week, Aoife O’Hara, Child and Family Support Network Coordinator for Leitrim said: “We are delighted to be taking part in National Child and Family Support week once again, giving us the opportunity to showcase some of the services we offer to families and let people know how they can engage with these supports.

“We encourage people to attend the events in their local areas and learn about the services and support that are available from local agencies and Tusla.”

Pat Smyth, Interim CEO, Tusla, said, “Tusla is proactively supporting Ireland’s families through a range of specialist services and funded partners in communities across the country.

“Children and families are most likely to do well if they are provided with appropriate support in a timely fashion.

“Our PPFS programme works with families to resolve problems at an early stage in order to improve outcomes for children, young people and families.

“If a child or family needs support, Tusla is there to provide assistance. Tusla National Child and Family Support Week provides us with a unique opportunity to create further awareness of the range of supports that are available to families in Ireland.”