Broadband guaranteed - no matter where you live

The government has today approved the appointment of a preferred bidder to the National Broadband Plan.

This decision will ensure every home, farm, school and business in Ireland will have access to high speed broadband – no matter where they are located.

Ireland becomes the first country in the world to ensure that those in rural areas have the same digital opportunities as those in urban areas.

According to the government this is the biggest investment in rural Ireland since electrification with the promise that the transformational scheme will bring high-speed broadband to 1.1m people - every home, business and farm.