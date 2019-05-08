Drumkeerin Community News

Due to a technical glitch the Drumkeerin notes did not appear in this week's paper. Our apologies to Drumkeerin corespondent Andy Redican and our readers.

Below are this week's Drumkeerin notes in full.

Father Felim Kelly

Our community was greatly saddened on learning of the death of Father Felim Kelly, retired P.P. Castlerahan and late of The Vale, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan.Father Felim’s passing rekindled fond memories of his ministry as Parish Priest of our parish, Inishmagrath from 1991 to 1999.

Parishioners recall the energetic, exuberant priest who got things done . They lovingly remember his kindness, compassion, cheerfulness and optimism, which he brought into his ministry. His Sunday Mass sermons were always listened to with great attention.

For, not only was Father Felim a fine orator , he also delivered a short, incisive, well prepared sermon, that was always interesting and uplifting.

Father Felim brought his energy, enthusiasm and great organisational and leadership skills into many voluntary community organisations and activities.

Those, who were involved with him in the three Festivals which he led as chairperson, recall the wonderful success they were, and they raised considerable funds for the new developing Pairc Naomh Brid.

So Father Felim’s passing has resurrected many happy memories of a much loved Parish Priest in our parish for eight years. May his gentle soul and lively spirit rest in peace.



So Much Talent!

The Variety Concert in Drumkeerin Community Centre on Sunday night last brought home to us that there is so much talent in our community.

It was a marvelous night of entertainment with singing, music playing, drama, recitations, involving so many , from the very young to the not so young. Well done to the organisers, particularly Pat Duignan, who coordinated the programme and produced and directed the drama sketches.



Michael Conroy

The death occurred at University Hospital, Galway of Michael Conroy, Castle Street, Manorhamilton and former teacher in Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin.

Michael was an inspirational teacher of Construction Studies and Technical Graphics to Leaving Certificate students. His vast knowledge of the construction industry, which he gleaned while working in England prior to following the Teacher Training Course , he brought to great effect into his teaching, which was reflected in the high grades his students obtained in their Leaving Certificate results.

He pioneered and ran Trade Classes in his earlier teaching years in Lough Allen College. The students , following the Trade Class, were those who opted not to follow the Leaving Cert course after the Intermediate Examinations. The students were fortunate to have a teacher with so many construction skills to pass on and with such an interest in their progress. It pleased him that so many of his students went on to pursue very successful careers in construction.

We extend sympathy to his wife, Mona, daughter Maeve, sons Michael and Sean and extended families, his former teaching colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace.