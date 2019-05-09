Possible thundery showers today in Leitrim

Showery outbreaks of rain will occur today. The showers more widespread this afternoon with a few heavy and possibly thundery with the chance of an isolated hail shower.

The driest and brightest conditions over Munster today. Highs of 9 to 14 degrees in light to moderate northwest or variable breezes.

Tonight

Generally dry and clear overnight apart from an isolated shower. Cold with lows of 0 to 4 degrees, but temperatures possibly dipping just below freezing in a few isolated spots. A few mist and fog patches possible in calm conditions.

Tomorrow

A mix of showers and bright or sunny spells. A few of the showers heavy in the afternoon with an isolated thundery one. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees in light variable breezes.

