Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, May 11, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Gilbane, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Gilbane, Drumherriff, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly of Jamestown, on Thursday, May 9th 2019, peacefully in the tender care of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, his daughter Michelle and three sons Damien, Niall and John, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home in Drumshanbo on Saturday, 11th May from 4pm-9pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Sunday, 12th May at 11.30am, followed by burial in Drumshanbo new cemetery.

Mary Browne, Glenties, Co Donegal / Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place of Mary Browne (nee Ferguson), Mill Road, Glenties, Co Donegal, formerly of Straduffy, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Wife of the late Francis Browne, Glenties.

Funeral Mass in St. Connell’s Church, Glenties on Saturday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Pascal Harrington, Moyne, Co Longford

Pascal Harrington, retired Garda Síochána of Drumhalry, Moyne, Co. Longford, Thursday, May 9th 2019, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, daughter Edel, son Dean, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sister Mary (Dublin), brother Padraig (Boyle) sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Noel, adored grandchildren Megan, Joshua, Max and Kate, his dear neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral to Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Mass of Christian burial at 11am on Saturday, May 11th, and burial immediately afterwards to Legga Cemetery.

Mary Southwell, Clonsilla, Dublin / Tarmon, Co Leitrim

Mary Southwell (née Woods), Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Tarmon, Co. Leitrim died May 8th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother of Jason and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters Martina and Veronica, brothers Noel, Kevin and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Sunday afternoon from 3pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Monday morning followed by burial in Curraghs Cemetery, Tarmon, Co. Leitrim arriving at 2pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia.

House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest In Peace.