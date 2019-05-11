Leitrim Celebrates National Volunteering Week 2019!

National Volunteering Week 2019 takes place from May 13 - 19 with events across the country celebrating volunteers and showing people how they can get involved.

Leitrim Volunteering Information Service will have a stand in the Market Yard in Carrick-on-Shannon from 10am to 1pm on Thursday, May 16, where there will be information on how you can volunteer in Leitrim and how your community group can register volunteer opportunities.

2019 marks an historic year for volunteering in Ireland as the Government develops the first ever national volunteering strategy.

The strategy has the potential to progress and enhance volunteering in Ireland.

“Volunteering is an intrinsic part of Irish life. It affects us all whether or not we are volunteers ourselves,” according to Bernie Donoghue, Leitrim Volunteering Information Service Coordinator.

“National Volunteering Week aims to showcase the scale of volunteering in Ireland and inspire people to volunteer but this year we want to go even deeper. We want to get to the heart of communities across Leitrim and hear from volunteers and the organisations that involve them. Why do people volunteer and what can we do to ensure anyone who wants to volunteer can volunteer well into the future?”

Kathleen Flanagan, Information Officer with Leitrim Volunteering Information Service stated: “We are also encouraging organisations and community groups to host their own events during the week whether it’s a thank you celebration or a simple coffee and chat with their volunteers. Please also visit our website www.volunteerinleitrim.ie to see available volunteering opportunities.”

For more information on how to register to volunteer or to post a volunteer opportunity in Leitrim, contact Kathleen Flanagan 071-9641770 Ext 9, or Bernie Donoghue 0719631715 or visit www.volunteerinleitrim.ie