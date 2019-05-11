Fracking protest held on bridge between Blacklion and Belcoo

This afternoon a cross border protest against fracking was held on the bridge between Blacklion, Co Cavan and Belcoo, Co Fermanagh.

The protest was held after the news that Tamboran have applied for an exploration licence in Co Fermanagh.

There was approximately 150 people present and it is reported there was a very positive response from passing motorists beeping in support.

Jamie Murphy and Cllr Gerry Dolan at today's protest against fracking in Belcoo.