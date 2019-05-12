Leitrim area deaths, Sunday, May 12, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas Farrelly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Farrelly, Cornageera, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 11th May, 2019, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He served as a postman in the Ballinamore area for many years. He will be sadly missed by his cousin Paul Bennet (U.S.A) and by all of his relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore on Monday evening, 13th May, from 5pm - 7pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Sean Gilbane, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Gilbane, Drumherriff, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, formerly of Jamestown, on Thursday, May 9th 2019, peacefully in the tender care of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, his daughter Michelle and three sons Damien, Niall and John, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Sunday, 12th May at 11.30am, followed by burial in Drumshanbo new cemetery.

Mary Southwell, Clonsilla, Dublin / Tarmon, Co Leitrim

Mary Southwell (née Woods), Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Tarmon, Co. Leitrim died May 8th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother of Jason and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters Martina and Veronica, brothers Noel, Kevin and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Sunday afternoon from 3pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Huntstown arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Monday morning followed by burial in Curraghs Cemetery, Tarmon, Co. Leitrim arriving at 2pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia.

House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest In Peace.