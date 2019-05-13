Muireann Devaney among three Sligo Rovers players called up to Ireland U16 squad

Manorhamilton's Muireann Devaney has been rewarded for her fine form for the Sligo Rovers U17 team with a call-up to the Ireland squad for the upcoming Women’s Under 16 Development tournament in the Czech Republic.

Muireann has been in excellent form for the Sligo Rovers ladies in recent weeks and was on target twice in Saturday's 5-3 win over Athlone.

Two other players, Kate O’Dowd and Emer O’Neill, have also been called up to the Ireland U16 squad.

Sligo Rovers U17 head coach Darragh Healy congratulated his players saying: "It’s a great honour for any player to represent their country and I’m delighted to see the girls once again be selected in the squad.

"As a club we take great pride in seeing players playing at this level and it shows the great work that is being done by all coaches. We wish the girls the best of luck and hopefully they enjoy the experience.

"They have been fantastic since I have come in as head-coach this season and I’m not surprised that they have been called into the squad for this training camp.

"Let’s hope we have more girls going on to represent their country in the near future."

The Bit O’Red girls are enjoying a fine season so far. With five games played they have picked up three victories, one draw and one defeat in their opening five games and sit at the top of group one of the Só Hotels Women's National Under-17 League.

