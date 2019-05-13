National dementia conference in Boyle

The 4th annual National Dementia Conference will be held in King House Boyle on Monday, May 27.

This year the theme is disability and human rights in relation to a dementia diagnosis. The day will hear from eminent speakers from Australia, UK and Ireland who will share their experiences and expertise.

This conference is being organised in conjunction with Roscommon LEADER Partnership, South Connacht Citizens Information Service, Roscommon Older People’s Council, and Brothers of Charity Roscommon and supported by Roscommon County Council.

The unknown is always daunting and receiving a diagnosis of dementia for yourself or a loved one may well cause distress and fear.

Living with dementia is challenging for the individual involved and for those who care about them.

People with dementia can live active and fulfilling lives given the appropriate practical and emotional support.

People living with dementia/family carers can register for free.

For more information, call Carmel Geoghegan, Dementia Ireland at 086-361-2907.