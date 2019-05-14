Enjoy long spells of hazy sunshine today

Dry today with long spells of hazy sunshine. Feeling warm with top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees generally in moderate southeasterly winds.

Tonight

It will stay dry overnight with mostly clear skies and just a little high cloud. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light southeasterly breezes.

Tomorrow

Another dry day on Wednesday with spells of hazy sunshine but cloud will tend to build up later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. Winds mostly light to moderate, southeast in direction.