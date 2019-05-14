Leitrim area deaths - Tuesday, May 14, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Fr. Michael Guckian, Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin / Roscommon



Fr. Michael Guckian O.M.I. (Oblate Community, House of Retreat, Inchicore, Dublin 8 and formerly Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon and the Philippines) Saturday 11th May 2019 (following an accident). Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mai, sisters Freda (Sr. Agnes) and Maisie Smith, brother Eugene. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers John (Drumboylan) and Thomas (Junie) (Leitrim village), sister Agnes Taylor (Knockvicar and formerly Leixlip), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces. Sadly missed by the Oblate Community, staff and parishioners of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his nephew Gerard Guckian (Drumboylan) on Wednesday 15th May from 1 o'clock until 5 o'clock with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, arriving at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday 16th May at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Mass will be offered at 7pm on Friday 17th May in the Oblate Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore.

Philip Fox, Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Philip Fox, Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on May 13th 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, Teresa, his sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew Colin, cousins, relatives and many friends and neighbours. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday 15th May from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 16th May at 11 am with burial afterwards in New Cemetery.

Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Jimmy McGee, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Sunday 12th May 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Lena, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery.

Michael Gilmartin, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

Michael Gilmartin, Keshcarrigan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Glasgow who died on Sunday 12th May peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his sisters Marie and Philomena. Remains will be removed from St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday morning arriving at St. Brigid's Church Drumcong at 11 o'clock for funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinaglera cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) McTigue, Dun Ri, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) McTigue, Dun Ri, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on 12th May 2019 (peacefully) at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen Ann, daughters Geraldine Fennell (Cooraclare, Co. Clare), Antoinette Williams (Ballyboggan, Co. Meath), Carmel (Castlebar), Martina (Rathgar, Dublin), Patricia (Dublin) and Caroline (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law Declan, Tommy and Joe, grandchildren Victoria, Pat, Gabriel and Dylan, sister Delia Killilea (U.S.A), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only. House private outside of reposing times please.

Micheal Mc Gloin, Maugheramore, Glenade, Leitrim / Knockcroghery, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Micheal Mc Gloin aged 85 years (Retired ESB employee) late of Maugheramore, Glenade, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at the Oakwood Nursing Home Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Vera, sisters Alice and Mary and brother Joe. Loving father of John and Enda, daugher-in-law Cece, grandchildern Christopher, Shaun, Micheal, Chloe, Kyle and Lee. His sisters Bridie, Kate and Una and brother Willie, brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all his extended family, neighbours and friends. Sadly missed by Declan, staff and his many friends in the Oakwood Nursing Home. Removal of remains on Tuesday arriving at St Micheal's Church Glenade for funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards to Conwell cemetery Glenade.

Thomas Farrelly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas Farrelly, Cornageera, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 11th May, 2019, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He served as a postman in the Ballinamore area for many years. He will be sadly missed by his cousin Paul Bennet (U.S.A) and by all of his relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Mary Sherry (née Carroll), Hazel Hatch Road, Newcastle, Dublin / Elphin, Roscommon

Mary Sherry (nee Carroll), Hazel Hatch Road, Newcastle, Co. Dublin and formerly of Curcreigh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, 12th May, 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Chris Heather (Elphin). Mary will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Philip, sons Philip (Jnr), Gary, Kenny and Sean, daughter Michelle, son-in-law Marty, daughter-in-law Linda, Gary's partner Beste, Sean's partner Mairead, adored grand-daughter Aoife, sister Noreen Dufficy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mary will repose in the home of her daughter Michelle and son-in-law Marty Beirne, Clooneyquinn, Elphin, F45 C902 on Tuesday (14th May) from 12noon to 9pm. Removal to St. Catherine's Church, Killina on Wednesday afternoon arriving at 12.45pm for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Killina Cemetery. Family time on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Roscommon Palliative Care, c/o Cathal Brady, Funeral Director, Elphin.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Suddenly after a traffic accident in Australia. House strictly private please. Funeral arrangements later.

John McGreevy, Navan Road, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



McGreevy (Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Ardcarne, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Ex Garda Siochána and The Irish Court Services) May 13th. 2019, (peacefully), at The Mater Hospital. John, beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) and dear father of Brian, Christopher and Fergus. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Kerrie and Fulya, grandchildren Seán, Fiona and Laura, brothers Joseph, Michael and James, sisters Bernadette and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Tuesday evening (14th May) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal to The Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Wednesday morning (15th May) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Annie Murren (née keaveney), Treenamarlow, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully in Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon, Annie, fondly known as Daisy in her 99th year. Predeceased by her loving husband John and eldest son Jim and her sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters Kathleen (Galway), Helen (Ballinfad), Teresa (Ballintubber), sons Bill (Carlow), Anthony (Ballinameen), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephew's, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Tuesday evening May 14th 4.30 o'clock until 7 o'clock, arriving St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen, 8 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial at 1 o'clock on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ballinameen Restoration Fund c/o of Mahon's Undertakers.

May they all Rest In Peace.