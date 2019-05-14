Visiting restrictions at Cavan General Hospital after outbreak of vomiting bug

Visiting restrictions are in place at Cavan General Hospital after an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug.

Management at the hospital has asked that people only attend the hospital if absolutely necessary. People are also asked to adhere to the strict hand hygiene protocols in place if attending the hospital.

Cavan Hospital management has asked that visitors requesting access to critically ill patients should contact the ward manager beforehand.

The winter vomiting bug, or Rotavirus, is a viral infection that results in the sudden onset of vomiting or diarrhoea and can result in complications in elderly patients or young children.

