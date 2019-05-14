Leitrim group finalist at Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

The finals for Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 took place recently in the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin, hosted by leading youth development organisation Foróige.

The Leitrim business Slip 'N' Grip made it to the final 9 businesses, from 3,000 young people who took part in the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year competition.

Slip ‘N’ Grip is a writing grip aid. It strives to improve the writing of young children and older people who struggle to hold a pen or pencil, and to correct writing posture.

Together, Kerry Gallagher, Clodagh McGee, Orla Murphy and Maeve McGoldrick, representing St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton and the Sligo/Leitrim region, have taken on the effect poor grip has on handwriting, in the hope of aiding writers from toddler age to the elderly.

Conor Stinchon, aged 16, from Sligo took the title of Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year 2019, for his business Gaelic Superstore.

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Programme is a world recognised, youth entrepreneurship education and development programme, provided by Foróige in Ireland and is affiliated to NFTE International.

Sean Campbell, CEO Foróige said, "The NFTE Programme changes the lives of young people by enabling them to develop core skills in business and enterprise, and in doing so, helping them to unlock their individual talents and potential. It puts the career path of 'entrepreneur' firmly in the sights of the young participants and gives them an 'I can and I will' attitude that is quite remarkable."