Man dies after alleged triple assault in Lanesborough

Gardai in Longford are investigating an alleged triple assault in Lanesboro on Monday afternoon.

A man in his 20s allegedly assaulted two men, aged in their 70s and 80s, while a third woman in her 50s, was also allegedly assaulted by the young man during the course of the incident which occurred at around midday on Monday.

The three people received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The man in his 20s was also taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance and has since passed away.

A post-mortem will be carried out later today and Garda investigations into the incident are continuing.

