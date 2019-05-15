National Broadband Plan spend in Leitrim alone will be €45 million with 11,297 premises to be connected

The investment in the National Broadband Plan roll-out in Leitrim will be €45 million over the next 25 years with 11,297 premises to be connected via the installation of high-speed fibre network.

Leitrim will further benefit from the installation in the first year of a number of Broadband Connection Points at community locations identified and selected by the county’s Broadband Officer. These community facilities will pave the way for homes and premises to be connected thereafter.

David C. McCourt, of National Broadband Ireland and founder and CEO of Granahan McCourt said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the Preferred Bidder to deliver this life-changing infrastructure, that will be the platform to empower nearly 1.1 million people in Ireland, who have remained under-served in the provision of full modern telecommunication services. With this new network, rural premises in Ireland will finally have access to high speed broadband - which has become a 21st century necessity.

“To deliver a project of this size and complexity, it takes specific experience in building, managing and operating networks – this is what we do. Our team has a proven track-record managing the successful rollouts of 24 National Telecom Networks in Ireland, Europe, the United States and Central America and has delivered hundreds of thousands of kilometres of fibre across 56 projects. Over the past 30 years, our people have led the funding, financing and management of over €40bn in infrastructure assets and we’re proud to bring this experience and knowledge to this broadband plan.”

Deployment Plan

Commenting on the deployment plans, Hendrick continued: “By the end of the second year 130,000 premises in the intervention area will be passed, with a further 70,000 to 100,000 passed each year thereafter. By the end of our deployment plan - we will have passed all of the approximately 540,000 premises in this area, meaning 100% of the country will have access to high speed broadband."