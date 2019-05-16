Dead people being sent election leaflets

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon has called for the electoral register to be reformed. Deceased individuals on the register have received marketing and campaign materials due to the periodical updating of the electoral register.

Deputy Scanlon explained, “Postmen are delivering literature to homes when people have moved away or members of the family have passed away. In that instance receiving materials in that person’s name is causing great distress to families.

“Reform of the electoral register is needed. An Post should be involved in this process. They can play a role in seeing the register maintained as they have first hand knowledge.

“Registers require greater maintenance. In my own town we have a register which is off by 250 or so people. We need to get this right. I am asking the minister to look at this as no progress seems to have been made," concluded Deputy Scanlon.