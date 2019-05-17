Leitrim man jailed for 8.5 years for assault causing harm in Carrick-on-Shannon pub

A Leitrim man was sentenced to eight and half years for assault causing harm that left a father of four wheelchair bound and needing 24 hour care for the rest of his life.

John McDonagh of 1 Orchard Court, Leitrim Village had pleaded guilty to what a Judge John Aylmer described as “an unprovoked attack” on Kevin Hunt at Little Glancy’s pub, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on December 8, 2015.

The 52 year-old victim who had been described as “a genius with his hands" now requires extensive round the clock medical care.

Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court heard today (Friday, May 17) that Mr Hunt was slapped eight times and then punched four times before falling to the floor of the pub where he hit his head. He was left on the premises until the following morning and didn't receive medical treatment until nine hours after the attack.

Judge Aylmer said the attack had been “catastrophic, debilitating and life altering” and had had a severe impact on the victim and his family. He had reviewed the CCTV in his deliberations and said it was "clear that it was an unprovoked attack."

He noted that it was a "very unfortunate" outcome for Mr Hunt who was left now with "life altering injuries" that impact his quality of life and his family.

He took into consideration the defendant's plea of guilty and co-operation as well as remorse.