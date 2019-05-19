Knock Marriage Introductions service is closing

The Knock Marriage Introductions service, which resulted in almost 1000 weddings, is closing.

The agency was set up in the 1960’s while emigration was rife in the west of Ireland. The service was designed to help Catholic singletons meet with the eventual goal of getting married.

To sign up, a person would provide details about their hobbies, physical features and the size of their farm. A postcard sized photo was also required to gain a years membership – which cost € 200. Couples would be matched based on their personalities and be introduced over the phone.

The service made no promises that all who would apply would find a life partner. But over the years 18,000 couples met, with 960 going on to tie the knot.

The advent of the internet and online dating are being blamed for the services demise.

