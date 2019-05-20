Maintenance work on Drumhauver bridge on the Lough Allen Canal continuing until May 24

Water users are reminded that maintenance work on Drumhauver bridge on the Lough Allen Canal is continuing from 8am until 5pm, Monday to Friday until this Friday, May 24.

Boats may travel on the Lough Allen canal outside of the 8am to 5pm work times on Monday to Friday but people are asked to be aware that they should call the Lough Allen Canal Water Patroller/ Lockkeeper in advance to arrange lock passage during these periods.