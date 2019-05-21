Hubert and Valerie honoured as Hospice Heroes

Valerie Ward and Hubert McHugh have been named official ‘Hospice Heroes’ for their many years of fundraising service on behalf of their local hospice, North West Hospice.

Valerie and Hubert along with 25 others were honoured with the title of ‘Hospice Hero’ at a special ceremony in St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Thursday, May 9, to coincide with the official launch of this year’s Hospice Sunflower Days campaign.

Valerie has been supporting the North West Hospice and volunteering her time and efforts for over 20 years. She is one of the founding committee members of the very successful Lough Arrow Swim, which is now in its 19th year and has raised over €200,000 for the North West Hospice. Valerie has also worked tirelessly over the past two years to help the hospice build links with the diaspora in the US to raise funds for the vital in-patient unit build.

Hubert has also been involved in volunteering for the North West Hospice for over 20 years and has supported fundraising events in his local community on an ongoing basis. Hubert has also worked to help build links with the diaspora in the US and internationally to help the hospice raise funds for the in-patient unit build.

Hubert is very generous in giving his time to help the hospice and he uses his many contacts to help promote the work of the hospice and highlight the importance of fundraising for its services.

Valerie and Hubert were presented with their plaques at the ceremony by Mary Kennedy, Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador and RTE Broadcaster.

This year’s Hospice Sunflower Days, which marks the 29th year of the campaign, is taking place on Friday, 7th June and Saturday 8th June.

You can show your support for this worthy cause by volunteering to help out over the two days fundraising or by donating and buying some sunflower merchandise; and remember every euro raised locally, stays locally!

Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across the country enabling them to continue to provide person centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge.

Funds raised through the campaign will be used to directly support hospices and specialist palliative home care services allowing them to purchase new equipment, support frontline posts, upgrade current facilities and continue to provide their vital service.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, please contact your local hospice or specialist palliative home care service today, log onto www.sunflowerdays.ie or show your support by purchasing some sunflower merchandise on Hospice Sunflower Days this June.

Alternatively, you can make a donation by texting ‘SUN’ to 50300 to donate €4 to support local hospice groups across Ireland. Texts cost €4. Hospice Sunflower Days will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 680 5278.