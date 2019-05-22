Communities urged to ‘have your say’ as part of Leitrim forestry study

Co Leitrim farmers and local communities are being urged to make their views heard as part of the study into forestry in the county which is currently underway.

Co Leitrim Irish Farmer's Association (IFA) chairperson, Des McHugh, is calling on farmers and local communities to “take the opportunity provided by the University College Dublin (UCD) study to have their say about forestry and the level of afforestation in the county”.



The local IFA spokesperson said UCD is currently meeting with key stakeholders in Co Leitrim and the study is seeking comments from people living and working the county.

“I and other representatives from Leitrim IFA recently met with Aine Ni Dhubhain, who is the lead on the research study, to express the serious concerns of farmers at the level of planting in the county, particularly by people that do not reside in the county as well as the impact on rural communities,” said Mr McHugh.



IFA farm forestry chairperson, Vincent Nally, added that a lot of work had been done to get the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine to fund this independent study on forestry and stressed it is very important that farmers and local communities engage with the study to make their views known.



“The more engagement from farmers and local communities with the study, the better the study will represent the views of the people,” said Mr Nally.



The aim of the study is to assess the social and economic impacts of forestry in Co Leitrim.

A dedicated website has been established to receive comments from interested parties: www.leitrimforestry

study.ucd.ie.



Written comments can be sent directly to: Dr Aine Ni Dhubhain, Room 2.39, School of Agriculture and Food Science, Agriculture Building, UCD, Belfield, Dublin 4. The closing date for making your views known as part of this study is Friday, June 7.