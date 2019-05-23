SIPTU to support climate action strike and protests by secondary school students on Friday

SIPTU activists will be supporting secondary school student groups in organising major rallies across the country during their strike for action on climate change, which is taking place tomorrow Friday, May 24.

SIPTU Global Solidarity Campaign Secretary, Yvonne O’Callaghan, said: “Our union is built on the belief that through collective action real and progressive change can be achieved. Our activists are honoured to have been asked to assist a number of grassroots organisations of young people who are focused on ensuring that there is effective action taken to deal with the existential crisis that is climate change.

“In relation to the strike on Friday, the students have agreed that SIPTU activists will assist with the logistics and stewarding of what are likely to be large demonstrations in Cork and Dublin. Our activists will also be lending support in other locations around the country.”

She added: “Students are exploring possibilities for working together with trade unions on common demands such as the call for a ‘just transition’ that will ensure that the move to sustainable energy sources is managed in a manner which adequately considers the interests of workers and the communities in which they live.”