New recruits being treated unfairly by Garda Commissioner - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Fein TD for Sligo Leitrim North Roscommon and South Donegal Martin Kenny has described a new position for new Garda recruits by the Garda Commissioner as being "unfair and unworkable for many".

The Garda Commissioner is to refuse new Garda recruits the option of making a welfare application to be allocated a station closer to their home, rather than were they originally assigned to, after passing out.

Deputy Kenny said: “All regions of the country need new Garda recruits and I welcome the fact that 200 new Gardai will graduate on June 7.

"I am very concerned about the comments made by the Garda Commissioner and his refusal to allow new recruits make Welfare Applications to be assigned a station closer to their home and family.

“I understand that a number of new Gardai will be directly affected by this decision. These are people who have already set up a life and home in various regions of the country.

"Some have partners and young children and financial responsibilities such as mortgages.

“It is unfair to expect these people to up root their families or separate from their families and take on further financial pressure such as finding rental accommodation in another part of the country.

"These Gardai are not expecting to be stationed in their home towns but are looking for the opportunity to apply to be stationed somewhere that they can commute to.

“I also understand the substantial number of Gardai will be giving their resignations to a sergeant over the perceived treatment of the Garda Commissioner.

"I am writing to the Justice Minister to ask him to intervene and ensure that the sensible approach of longstanding is maintained and I would ask the Commissioner to reconsider his position on Welfare Applications as I feel this is very unfair and unworkable for many Gardai.”

