Quarry owner paid £10k deposit to secure multi-million-euro loan he never received

The trial of a former psychic charged with money laundering has heard that a quarry owner paid a £10,000 deposit to secure a multi-million-euro loan which he never received.

Simon Gold (54) with an address at Augharan, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 22 charges including money laundering, theft, deception and control of false instruments on dates between January 1, 2010 and October 22, 2012.

The trial has heard that Mr Gold accepted he had used the names Simon Gold, Simon Gould, Simon Magnier and Niall O'Donoghue. The trial has also heard Mr Gold acknowledged he is responsible for an Ulster Bank account in the name of Anglo Irish Global Ltd.

On the sixth day of evidence before the jury, Jody Ryan told Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, that he was involved in the quarry business in Limerick and that his business had been doing badly between 2008 and 2011. He said he could not get a loan from an Irish bank due to the recession.

Mr Ryan said he got the phone number of a man named Simon Magnier and through him, he sought a loan of €4 million from Anglo Irish Global Ltd. He said he had borrowings of €15 million and was trying to pay back the banks.

He said that Simon Magnier told him he first had to pay a £10,000 deposit “to get the loan started”. He said that he paid that deposit, but “not a euro” of the loan ever came through and that Simon Magnier became difficult to contact afterwards.

Mr Ryan said that he got in contact with Simon Magnier once or twice after making the payment and Mr Magnier said it would be all sorted out. He said Simon Magnier sounded like a bank manager on the phone and he thought he was going to solve his problems at the time.

He said he never met Simon Magnier in person and he thought he had an English accent. He said Simon Magnier told him he had connections in Leitrim.

Mr Ryan said he told his friend Eamonn O'Toole about Simon Magnier as he was also “in trouble” at the time.

He told Dominic McGinn SC, defending, that the €15 million in loans had been outstanding since 2008 when the recession started. He said that he had lost everything and that the banks had taken everything off him.

The trial continues next week before Judge Nolan and a jury.