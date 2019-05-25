Fight for the last seat in the Ballinamore area

The picture is becoming clearer following the tallies in the Ballinamore electoral area.

Fianna Fáil posted a massive vote of about 2,200 votes between Cllrs Paddy O'Rourke and Caillian Ellis which will see both elected on the first count.

With the quota expected to be around 927 votes, O'Rourke has a surplus of over 400 votes to be distributed among the other candidates.

Speaking with former councillor and political analyst, Damien Brennan, he paints the picture as it stands at the moment.

Ita Reynolds-Flynn (Fine Gael) should benefit from some of O'Rourke's sizeable surplus to supplement her 697 votes.

Enda McGloin (Fine Gael) posted a strong vote of 749 and the Drumshanbo man is sitting well as the candidates are eliminated.

Brendan Barry (Sinn Féin) with 765 is also going well and with Caroline Mulvey (SF) likely to lose her seat, her 339 votes are going to largely benefit Cllr Barry and the other party colleague and first time candidate Pat Gilhooley.

That leaves sitting Independent councillor Gerry Dolan under pressure to make up the difference and he will be relying on another Independent, Sean Wynne from Drumshanbo to transfer favourably to him.

His problem is that Enda McGloin and Brendan Barry will also be looking to benefit from those transfers Drumshanbo area and can Cllr Dolan make up the difference?

Cllr Dolan is a renowned political fighter and has come back from the brink before. It's a case of watch this space!