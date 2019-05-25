Sean McGowan has been elected on the first count in the Carrick-on-Shannon area
Cllr Sean McGowan has been elected
First count results for the Carrick-on-Shannon Electoral Area:
Electorate: 9027
Total poll: 5729
Spoiled votes: 69
Total Valid Poll: 5660
Quota: 809
Armstrong McGuire (FG) 615
Cox (FF) 639
Farrell (FF) 550
Guckian (Ind) 530
Hollidge (Ind) 268
Logan (SF) 406
McGowan (FF) 847
Mulligan (FG) 690
O'Brien (Ind) 89
O'Hora (GP) 103
Stenson (Ind) 729
Wynne (Ind) 194
Sean McGowan (FF) has reached the quota and has been deemed elected. His surplus of 38 votes is now being distributed.
