Gardai are investigating reports of shots fired in Mohill, Co Leitrim

Gardaí are investigating reports of shots being fired at Mohill, Co Leitrim.
The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 9.50pm on Sunday, May 26.
A number of shots were allegedly fired at a premises but no injuries or damage reported.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
