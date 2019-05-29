UPDATE: Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry after shots are fired in Mohill, Co Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry following two incidents on Sunday night last where shots were fired in the Mohill area.

A spokesperson for the gardai told www.leitrimobserver.ie that shots were fired in Mohill at 9.50pm on Sunday night, May 26. A second incident, believed to also be linked, occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, May 27 when shots were again fired in the same location.

Gardai said that a man, not connected or involved in either incident, was injured by a stray pellet. He received only minor injuries and required no further medical treatment.

Local gardai commenced an investigation into both incidents and a number of searches have been carried out in the general Mohill and Sligo area.

This investigation is ongoing and gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incidents, or may have information pertinent to the investigation, to contact Carrick-on-Shannon garda station on (071) 9650510.