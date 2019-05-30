Gardai looking for witnesses to fatal crash

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Strokestown Road at Aughareagh, Longford, yesterday, Wednesday, at approximately 12:50pm.

A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains have been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital. The scene was closed currently for a Garda technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12:45pm and 1pm to contact them. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570.