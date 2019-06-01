Search for missing 16-year-old girl

Gardaí in Cavan town are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Janelle Quinn, aged 16 years, who is missing from Mullahoran, Co. Cavan since 29th May, 2019.

Janelle was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday 29th May, 2019.

She is described at being 5ft 4" in height, slim build with long straight dark brown/blond hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing ripped denim jeans, black top, green jacket and black nike runners.

It is believed that she may have visited Kilbeggan town and/or Dublin.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Cavan on 049 - 4368800, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.