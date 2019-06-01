Professional video to be produced around Carnival Week

A picture tells a thousand words, so a video must tell many more, according to Carrick Chamber of Commerce.

"In Carrick-on-Shannon we have amazing vistas, unmatched river views and landscapes. What a great

backdrop for this great idea.

"The Tourism Committee of the Chamber of Commerce has commissioned the production of a professional video to be produced around the Carnival Week showcasing our great town and the enjoyment of the carnival.

"The intention is to use this video as marketing material for the town which can be displayed on Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim tourism and visitor websites and also be made available to the many tourism businesses who are members of the chamber, Bord Fáilte and others.

"This is the type of content that can really improve the impact of our tourism marketing and is sure to be impressive. It reflects the innovative focus that the Chamber of Commerce is now actively promoting."