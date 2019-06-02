Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, June 2, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Carmel McSharry, Castlebar, Co Mayo / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Carmel McSharry (nee English), Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital on Saturday, 1st June, 2019. Loving wife of the late James and loving mother of Anthony, Jarlath, John, Eamon, Fergal and loving sister of Rita, UK, Evelyn, Dublin and the late Clare, Robert, Michael and James. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Mayo University Hospital c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors. You may view the Funeral Mass on www.castlebarparish.ie

Tommy Heraghty, Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim / Grange, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Tommy Heraghty (publican and farmer) of Tullyskerney and Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Grange, Co. Sligo peacefully at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette, his daughter Arlene, his sons Pauric and Daragh, son-in-law Dave, daughters in law Aoibhe and Phil, his grandchildren Aoibhin, Conall, Siún, Gethin and Rían, his sisters Carmel, Josie, Geraldine, Rosean, Pauline and Patricia, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and house private please.

Peadar Gibbons, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

Peadar Gibbons (funeral undertaker) Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim who died on 30th May peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Derwin and Joseph, daughters Edel (Sheehan) and Marie (Keaveney) sons in law Tony and Michael, daughter in law Dina, Grandchildren Kian, Aisling, Leah and Emma. Sisters Una Mc Govern (Drumshanbo), Rita Muldoon (Dublin), Mary Joe Farrelly (Dublin) and Dympna Davison (Sussex), brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass on Sunday morning at 11.30 in St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital. House private on Sunday morning please.

May they Rest In Peace.