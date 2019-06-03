What has the weather in store for Leitrim, Roscommon, and Cavan for Bank Holiday Monday?
There's a mixed forecast on the weather front today.
Sunshine and showers today. The showers will be mainly light and isolated in the morning but during the afternoon they will become heavier and more frequent. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwest winds will gradually ease further.
TONIGHT
Tonight showers will continue for a time. It will become mainly dry later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Winds will become light southwest or variable.
