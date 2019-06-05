More rain on the way for Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan

Showers today, but some bright or sunny spells also. A few showers heavy, with a slight risk of thunder. Top temperatures 11 to 14 C., in moderate northwest breezes.

TONIGHT

Clear spells overnight, but some showers in places too, a few heavy. Cool, lowest temperatures 4 to 7 C., in mostly light variable breezes but southwest breezes along the northwest coast will be strong at times. A few patches of mist around dawn also.