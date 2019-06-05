Water main improvement works may cause disruption in Eslin and Kilnagross areas of Leitrim

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Eslin Bridge that as part of water main improvement works being delivered there may be disruption to water supply from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, June 5.

Customers in the Kilnagross area may experience disruptions to their water supply on Thursday, June 6 from 10am to 4pm. The works being undertaken are part of the construction of 1.9km of new water mains along the public road in Eslin and the installation of new service connections from the new water main to each customer’s property.

During these essential planned works homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following these improvement works water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme which will, over the next four years, see €500 million invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page

