Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, June 6, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary Pat Cullen (née Faughnan), Harold's Cross, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim



Cullen (née Faughnan) Mary Pat (Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim) June 4th, 2019 – (unexpectedly) at St. James’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving sister of Bernard, Timothy, Henry and the late Pádraig. She will be very sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 1-3 Dolphin’s Barn, SCR, from 10am on Thursday, June 6th, prior to removal to the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus, arriving at 5:15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 7th, after 11:30am Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland, 1 Clanwilliam Square, Dublin 2.

Mary (Mamie) Lyons (née Philbin), Baranarig, Knocknagoshel, Kerry / Boyle, Roscommon



Mary (Mamie) Lyons (nee Philbin) - reposing at her daughter Ann and son-in-law Peter's residence in Coolmaine Lodge, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Friday evening. She was predeceased by her husband Seán and her brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Seán, daughters Bridie, Maureen, Ann, Jo, Noreen and Helen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her 14 adored grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass for Mary (Mamie) will take place on Monday at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Mary Mallon (née Finn) Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Bunclody, Wexford

Mary Mallon (nee Finn) Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, formerly Killmyshal, Bunclody Co. Wexford, June 4th 2019 at St. James' Hospital Dublin. Beloved wife of Micheal, and dear mother of Peter, Seamus, Brian, Kevin & baby Martin who died at Birth. Sadly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law Mary, Ann Marie, Edel & Clare, grandchildren, brothers sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola followed by burial immediately afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Tom (Thomas) Beirne, Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim

Tom died in the loving care of all the staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Unit, Mohill, on Monday morning. His funeral Mass will take place in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Thursday 6th June at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mohill Old Cemetery.

Michael Dwyer, Assylinn, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Castlebar Hospital, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his brother Francis (England), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Friday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock, arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 12.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Templevaney Cemetery.

James (Joe) Bannon, Baldoyle, Dublin / Bawnboy, Cavan

Bannon (Christian Brothers) –(Cowper Care – St. Patrick’s Care Centre, Baldoyle, Co. Dublin) – June 2nd, 2019 – Br. James (Joe), (formerly of Mountain View, Kilsallagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan); predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Michael, John, Kathleen, Vincent and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Alicia, brother-in-law George, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends, fellow residents and Brothers in Religion. Requiem Mass on Thursday (June 6th) at 10 o’c in St. Patrick’s Care Centre followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Kilnavart, Templeport, Co. Cavan at 2pm approx.

Michael Rooney, Glencar, Leitrim

Rooney, (Baldoyle ex Drummonds, Glencar Co. Leitrim) (Former Garda Siochana) 1st June 2019, Beaumont Hospital, Michael, loving husband to his late wife Jane, adoring father to his children, John, Colm, Kevin, Annemarie. Sadly missed by his children, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, brother Thady, extended family, friends and neighbours. Also remembering at this time, his brother John and nephew Fearghal. Reposing, today, Thursday in his family home from 5pm to 8pm. Removal, Friday to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Baldoyle, for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Nigel Martin, Frenchpark, Roscommon



Martin - (Canada and late of Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). June 2nd 2019 (Suddenly) in Canada; Nigel. Predeceased by his father Frank (Frankie) and recently by his sister Anita Maryrose. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Norah, brothers Frank, Reggie, Keith, Malcolm, Alister, Roland, Tyrone, Ivan and Neilson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private please.

May they Rest In Peace.