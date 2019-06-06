Jury begins deliberations in money laundering trial

The jury has begun deliberating in the trial of a former psychic charged with money laundering.

Simon Gold (54) with an address of Augharan, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 22 charges including money laundering, theft, deception and control of false instruments on dates between January 1, 2010 and October 22, 2012.

During the eleven days of evidence before the jury, the trial has heard that Mr Gold represented himself as a highly qualified financier, merchant banker or financial consultant.

The trial has heard that Mr Gold accepted he had used the names Simon Gold, Simon Gould, Simon Magnier and Niall O'Donoghue. The trial has also heard Mr Gold acknowledged he is responsible for an Ulster Bank account in the name of Anglo Irish Global Ltd.

Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, said in his closing speech to the jury that it was the prosecution's case that the accused conned four Irish men and a Danish businessman. He told the jury, “he won't con you.”

Dominic McGinn SC, defending, said in his closing speech to the jury that there were no complaints from any of the men and they did not go to gardaí to say they had been “ripped off”.

Judge Martin Nolan told the jury to suspend its deliberations after two hours and 57 minutes of deliberating. The jury will continue its deliberations today (Thursday).