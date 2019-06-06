Two more anti theft property marking events planned

Leitrim County Council Joint Policing Committee in association with An Garda Siochána will hold a number of Property Making Events in the coming weeks.

This anti theft initiative, involves marking personal property with the owners Eircode which thereby makes the item less attractive to theft.

Following a successful pilot event at Mohill Mart earlier this year Leitrim County Council have now purchased a Teleis property marking unit and will be visiting communities across Leitrim in the coming months with the unit to mark personal property.

The property marking unit marks personal property with the owners Eircode and thereby makes it less attractive to thieves.

The unit works by stamping your Eircode into the object using a pattern of dots.

The size and depth of the stamp is adjusted depending on the object being marked.

Virtually any surface can be marked, including steel, aluminium, wood, plastic.

At the pilot event, trailers, quad bikes, lawnmowers, chainsaws and compressors were some of the most popular items presented for marking.

Property marking events will be held at the following venues in the coming weeks.

Friday, June 14, from 7-9pm in Cornageeha Community Centre, Mohill.

Friday, June 21, from 7-9pm in Allen Gaels GAA, Ballinamore Road, Drumshanbo.

Remember you need your Eircode to get your property marked.

Follow Leitrim County Council on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for details of future events.

For more information contact Corporate Services Section of Leitrim County Council on 071 9620005 or by emailing customerservices@ leitrimcoco.ie