Jury continues deliberations in money laundering trial involving Leitrim man

A jury is continuing its deliberations in the trial of a former psychic charged with money laundering.

Simon Gold (54) with an address of Augharan, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 22 charges including money laundering, theft, deception and control of false instruments on dates between January 1, 2010 and October 22, 2012.

During the eleven days of evidence before the jury, the trial has heard that Mr Gold represented himself as a highly qualified financier, merchant banker or financial consultant.

The trial has heard that Mr Gold accepted he had used the names Simon Gold, Simon Gould, Simon Magnier and Niall O'Donoghue. The trial has also heard Mr Gold acknowledged he is responsible for an Ulster Bank account in the name of Anglo Irish Global Ltd.

The jury will continue their deliberations today, Friday.