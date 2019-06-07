After much pressure, respite services in Tullaghan to commence

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, has received confirmation from the HSE that the Rehab Care facility in Tullaghan, County Leitrim, has received a HIQA Designated Registration Certificate which will see respite services provided for the area.

He commented, “I am delighted to confirm that respite services will begin in Tullaghan. Respite care is so important to the families and clients who need this support.

“I have repeatedly raised this matter with the Minister for Health, the Department of Health, and the HSE locally. It was imperative every effort was made to ensure services were provided in our region which has limited access to services.

“I understand families have been contacted privately informing them of the opening and providing details of when respite services are scheduled for themselves. It is a good day for all involved,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.