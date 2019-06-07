846 carers in County Leitrim to benefit from support grant

Up to 846 carers in County Leitrim will benefit from the Carer’s Support Grant from today, Fine Gael Councillor, Sinéad Maguire has said.

Cllr Maguire highlighted the issues that face carers at the April sitting of Sligo County Council, “Under Motion (50) to Sligo County Council, I called on the Council to ask the Minister to review the Carers Assessment Process. That’s why today is so important. Carers need the recognition and financial support to enable them to keep on providing the hugely valuable service they do for their families but also for the state.”

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty T.D., has confirmed that up to 1,645 carers in County Sligo will also benefit from Carers Support Grant this week.

This grant is worth €1,700 and is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

“It is positive news to hear of the provision of the Carer’s Support grant which will be paid automatically to carers who are receiving Carer’s Allowance (whether full or half rate), Carer’s Benefit or Domiciliary Care Allowance. Other full-time carers who are not receiving any of these payments may also apply for the Carer’s Support Grant.

Cllr. Maguire urges all those not in receipt of these payments to apply for this grant.

“These grants will always be welcome and offer additional support to carers but given the large number of people providing this service within our communities, it is important not to become complacent regarding the issues faced by carers. I will continue to highlight where any additional supports to Carers can be provided. The closing date for receipt of applications for the 2019 Carer’s Support Grant is 31st December 2020.”