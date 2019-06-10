Eivers Lane Childcare to hold colour run in Mohill

Eivers Lane Community Childcare will be hosting a fundraising colour run in Mohill on June 23 at 12 midday.

The participants will pass various colour stations along the 5K route where they will be decorated with colours as they pass. It is advisable for participants to wear black or white t-shirts so they can see the effect of the colours as they run.

The course route will start at Eivers Lane Creche and will wind its way around the outskirts of Mohill town and back to end at the crèche and is suitable for all ability levels whether it’s run, walk, wobble or stroll!

The colour run promises to be a fun-filled day. Registration is between 10.30am and 11.30am and Michelle Fanning will be starting the warm up at 11.30. There will be refreshments and entertainment at the end line including face painting for children and all participants will receive an Eivers Lane Colour Run medal.

Participants can register online at https://www.eventbrite.ie/d/ireland--mohill/colour-run . Family of four costs €25, adult €15 and student €10. There will be no car parking at Eivers Lane during the event but alternative car parking will be available at St Patrick’s Church.

This will be the first time this event will be run in Mohill and we are looking forward to welcoming you all for some and laughter on the day.