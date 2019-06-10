Scottish moves to take Rockall ‘fly in the face of international law’ – Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Kenny TD has said that Irish fishers have been fishing off Rockall for centuries and that diplomatic moves must be made urgently and the fisheries community protected.

Deputy Kenny said: “The government must defend the rights and interests of our fishing community who are trying to earn a living, as they have done for centuries.

“Diplomatic moves must be made urgently and the fisheries community protected. Sinn Féin will fully support the government to do this.

“Scotland’s actions are hostile and unprovoked and more to do with internal Scottish politics than any contrived outrage at a practice which has continued without problem or comment for centuries.

“We cannot allow any situation to develop where Irish boats are impounded by the Scottish authorities. Both Ireland and Scotland operate under the Common Fisheries Policy and trying to create an exclusion zone around a rock in the ocean flies in the face of international law.”

