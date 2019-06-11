Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV system is increasing public safety and garda visibility

Garda Supt Kevin English has praised the new Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV system saying it is “increasing public safety” on the streets at night.



The Gardai reported four public order incidents in Carrick-on-Shannon at the weekend, three were on Main Street and were alcohol related, there were no arrests for assaults.

The superintendent told the paper “The CCTV system allows Gardai to direct resources quickly before situations escalate. We can diffuse issues and decrease public order incidents.”



He said when Gardai see a large congregated crowd emerging they can increase Garda visibility in that area instantly, which improves public safety and reduces possible assaults and public order arrests.”

He said the system has become “very important to Gardai and must be maintained.”



Gardai have a live video link to all the public CCTV cameras around the town in Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

