Leitrim road closures announced for the Sligo Rally in July

Leitrim County Council have released a number of road closures from 9am - 7pm on sunday, July 14 to facilitate the Sligo Rally.



Location A

From Sligo county boundary on Glencar Lake Road via L4146, via L4139, via L41381, via L41421, via L4138, via L4137, via

L4134, via L4135 at Shanvas.

The alternative routes are via N16.



Location B

Commencing at the junction of the L2217 and the L2206 at Moneenshinagh, via L22061, via L4220, via L4221 in

Meenemore Townland until the junction with the R280 at Tannyhoosy

The alternative routes are via the National Primary N16 via Manorhamilton and R280.



Location C

From Sligo County Boundary at Faslowart via R 286, via L4157, via L41572, via R286 to junction with L2854 at

Corrycullen

The alternative routes are via the R287, N4, N16 and R278.



It is important to note that any/all emergency services wishing to enter a stage(road closed section)

must do so via the STAGE START where radio communication is available – this is the only way in

which the stage access can be safely managed so please follow this procedure in the event of any

emergency.



Any person aggrieved by the proposed decision to close the roads described may lodge an objection with the

Director of Services, Economic Development, Planning and Transportation Leitrim County Council,

Aras an Chontae, Carrick.on.Shannon, Co. Leitrim, before 4 pm on Thursday June 27.

Also read: Tyre related penalty point enforcement remains low